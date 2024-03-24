Centre Asks States And UTs to Take Measures to Prevent Hospital Fires During Summer

AMN/ WEB DESK

Health Ministry has written to all states and union territories asking them to take urgent measures to prevent hospital fires during summer months. In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, Health Secretary Apoorva Chandra said hospital fires become a more significant threat as temperatures escalate during the summer months. Health Ministry requested the States and UTs to direct the State Health Departments and State Disaster Management Authorities to work in close collaboration to ensure that all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction take immediate action to prevent hospital fires. It said hospitals must regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, hydrants and alarms. This includes checking the expiry dates of extinguishers, ensuring hydrants are accessible and have adequate water pressure, and that fire alarms are operational and audible throughout the facility.