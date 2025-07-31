Parliament lauds successful launch of NISAR satellite

AMN

Both the Houses of Parliament today lauded the successful launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. In the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said, it is a landmark collaborative mission between ISRO and NASA of United States. He said, the mission reflects India’s rising stature as a trusted and capable space-faring nation and underscores the remarkable strides made by the scientific community for the betterment of humanity. Congratulating the ISRO Scientists in the lower House, Lok Sabha, Om Birla said, the primary objectives of the mission are to study land ecosystems and oceanic regions. He also wished the ISRO scientist for success in their future endeavours.