Stricter Screen Rules: Australia Bans YouTube Accounts for Children Under 16

AMN / WEB DESK

In a significant move aimed at enhancing online child safety, the Australian government has announced it will prohibit children under the age of 16 from creating accounts on YouTube starting December 2025. This decision marks an expansion of Australia’s pioneering social media restrictions and follows similar bans already in place for TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

The extension of the ban to YouTube comes in response to recommendations from the country’s eSafety Commissioner, who has warned that despite being primarily a video-sharing platform, YouTube carries risks comparable to other social media apps. These include exposure to inappropriate or harmful content, cyberbullying, privacy concerns, and negative mental health impacts on children and teenagers.

Under the new rule, children under 16 will still be able to access and view videos on YouTube without signing in, but they will be barred from uploading content, commenting on videos, subscribing to channels, or receiving personalised video recommendations — features which require an account.

Australia’s initiative is being viewed globally as a “world-first” regulatory model to tackle the growing concern over young people’s digital well-being. The government has stated that it intends to hold technology companies more accountable for protecting minors online, with further legislation and enforcement mechanisms under consideration.

While child safety advocates have welcomed the move as a bold and much-needed step, critics argue that enforcement could be challenging and might push children towards using false credentials or alternative platforms. Nevertheless, the Australian government insists that its priority is to create a safer digital space for children by limiting their engagement with algorithm-driven and often addictive content.

The upcoming ban is part of a broader national conversation in Australia around age verification, data protection, and responsible tech use. With this development, Australia continues to position itself at the forefront of digital safety policymaking, setting a precedent that other nations may soon follow.