Election Commission holds interaction with JDU delegation

Jul 31, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi today held an interaction with a delegation from Janata Dal (United) in New Delhi. The JDU delegation was led by its General Secretary and Authorised Representative Afaque Ahmed Khan.

The meeting is in continuation of the interactions being held by Election Commission with the Presidents of various National and State Political Parties. The commission in a statement said that these interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission.

This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders. Earlier this year, in March, a total of 4 thousand 719 all-party meetings were conducted including 40 meetings by Chief Electoral Officers, 800 by District Electoral Officers, and 3 thousand 879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Over 28 thousand representatives of various political parties were engaged during these meetings.

