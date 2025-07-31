PM Modi, UAE President reaffirm strategic ties over telephone

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the telephone. In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that both leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE.

It said that they positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries.

During the call, the UAE ​President also congratulated Mr Modi on becoming the second-longest-serving ​Prime Minister in India’s history and wished him continued success in his service to the nation.