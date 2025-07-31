Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

MEA says claims of revocation of Nimisha Priya’s death sentence incorrect

Jul 31, 2025
 The External Affairs Ministry sources have said that the claims regarding the revocation of the death sentence of Nimisha Priya are incorrect. They have urged people to avoid misinformation and speculation on this sensitive matter. 

Nimisha Priya, a 41-year-old nurse from Kerala, was scheduled to be executed on July 16 after being convicted of killing her business associate, Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi, in June 2018. Supreme Judicial Council of Yemen upheld her execution in November 2023. However, the execution was postponed following concerted efforts by the government in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Since the beginning of the case, the government has rendered all possible assistance in the matter.

अमेरिका द्वारा भारत पर 25% टैरिफ लगाने पर भारत ने जताई नाराज़गी; राष्ट्रीय हितों के लिए उठाएंगे सभी जरूरी कदम

Jul 30, 2025
ED Raids 8 Locations in Hyderabad Over Sheep Scam

Jul 30, 2025
Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: India Will Not Tolerate Terror

Jul 30, 2025

31 July 2025
DEFENCE

India, UAE to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation

31 July 2025
URDU SECTION

بھارت-امریکہ تجارتی مذاکرات: ٹرمپ کے ٹیرف اعلان کے بعد ممکنہ اثرات

31 July 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Abdul Manan Appointed Editor of Renowned Urdu Monthly ‘Ajkal’

31 July 2025
