MEA says claims of revocation of Nimisha Priya’s death sentence incorrect

The External Affairs Ministry sources have said that the claims regarding the revocation of the death sentence of Nimisha Priya are incorrect. They have urged people to avoid misinformation and speculation on this sensitive matter.

Nimisha Priya, a 41-year-old nurse from Kerala, was scheduled to be executed on July 16 after being convicted of killing her business associate, Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi, in June 2018. Supreme Judicial Council of Yemen upheld her execution in November 2023. However, the execution was postponed following concerted efforts by the government in recent days to seek more time for the family of Nimisha Priya to reach a mutually agreeable solution with the other party. Since the beginning of the case, the government has rendered all possible assistance in the matter.