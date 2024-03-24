Article 370 Created Ethos of Violence and Terrorism and Obstructed Development Of J&K: Jaishankar

AMN

External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday said that Article 370 was a temporary measure of the Indian Constitution and extending it harmed the nation.

Interacting with the Indian community in Singapore, Dr Jaishankar said that extending Article 370 created an ethos of separatism, violence and terrorism. He said it prevented very progressive laws from being extended to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at that point. Dr Jaishankar pointed out that on Sunday, the benefits of change are now visible.

Speaking on India’s relationship with Russia, Dr Jaishankar stressed that India has always had a positive relationship with Russia. He emphasised that both countries have taken extra care to look after each other’s interests. The External Affairs Minister also opined that India should look at its relationship with Russia or any other country from its perspective.