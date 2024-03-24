FreeCurrencyRates.com

AAP holds candle march in protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today held a candle march in protest against its convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy money laundering case.

All the AAP MLAs and Councillors have been asked to hold candle march in their areas against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi, who led several women workers of the party during their candle march, said that the are protesting to save the democracy.

“After the declaration of Lok Sabha polls, the Convener of a National party has been arrested, the bank accounts of a party has been frozen, AAP’s office has been sealed and barricaded since 2 days…has PM Modi decided to end democracy? We are holding a candle march against this,” she said.

Kejriwal is in ED custody till March 28. He was arrested by the probe agency on Thursday night following a raid and interrogation that went on for around two hours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the BJP staged a protest demonstration against the Delhi government and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP workers held the demonstration on the eve of Holi in response to the protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers against the arrest of the AAP national convenor. They burnt “Holikas of Corruption” besides effigies of CM Arvind Kejriwal in all the 256 wards across the city.

