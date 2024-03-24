Delhi BJP holds ‘Holika Dahan’ of corruption in protest against Kejriwal

The Delhi unit of the BJP today staged a protest demonstration against the Delhi government and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in ED custody in connection with the liquor scam.

The BJP workers held the demonstration on the eve of Holi in response to the protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers against the arrest of the AAP national convenor. They burnt “Holikas of Corruption” besides effigies of CM Arvind Kejriwal in all the 256 wards across the city.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, “Holi is a festival of goodness over evil. Today, we have done the ‘Holika Dahan’ of corruption. If there is one face of corruption in Delhi, that is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Each and every Delhite should wish for a Kejriwal-free government, a corruption-free government.”

“Arvind Kejriwal hasn’t cared about the nation. He has just taken care of his family and his pocket, which is why he has been arrested and his ministers are in jail,” Sachdeva said.

He said the message of ‘Holika Dahan’ is the burning of evil and the victory of goodness, and “the biggest evil within Delhi is corruption because Arvind Kejriwal, as a symbol of corruption, has looted Delhi”.

“If Kejriwal had even a bit of morality left in him, he would have resigned first and then joined the investigation, but Kejriwal and his ministers are extremely corrupt and have lost morality,” he said.

The Delhi BJP president said for now, only the investigation of the liquor scam is underway, and if the investigation of the Jal Board scam also starts, then many more secrets of Kejriwal will be revealed. “Kejriwal has failed on every front in Delhi, and today the situation is such that whether it’s hospitals, schools, or neighborhood clinics, corruption of Kejriwal has been exposed everywhere, and now it’s time to expose every corrupt person of the Aam Aadmi Party so that the real faces of these people can be revealed in front of the people of Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.