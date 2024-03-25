FreeCurrencyRates.com

Holi being Celebrated in different parts of India

The festival of colours, Holi is being celebrated in different parts of India today. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and celebrates the arrival of the Spring season.

On this day, people apply Gulal or colours on one another, exchange greetings, savour sweets, and seek the blessings of elders. 

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted the people on the occasion. The President said, that Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into people’s lives. She said various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of the country and this festival promotes the feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people.

Vice President Dhankhar said the festival serves as a poignant juncture for everyone to rejuvenate bonds and welcome the advent of spring. He said,  Holi serves as an opportunity to reinforce connections, let go of past grievances, and embrace new opportunities.

In his message Prime Minister said, that the festival of colors brings new energy and enthusiasm in everyone’s life.

Private as well as public banks will remain shut on Monday on the occasion of Holi (Second Day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi across various regions in India, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule.
 
Extending the usual weekend break on the fourth Saturday along with Sunday, banks will shut for a total of three days, thus a long weekend. Notably, the holiday observance differs across the country, with some days marked as public holidays nationwide while others are specific to certain regions.

Holi Bank holiday 2024-Full list

Banks will remain closed on Monday, March 25, in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad (AP and Telangana), Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.
 
In addition, banks in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna will remain closed on Tuesday, March 26, on the occasion of Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi.

