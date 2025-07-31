Rahmani30 Shines in IISER 2025 with 14 Students Qualifying

AMN / PATNA

Rahmani30 has once again demonstrated its academic excellence with 14 of its students qualifying the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test 2025 (IAT)—a nationally competitive exam for entry into India’s top science institutions.

Among the successful candidates, Samar Tandon secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 320, while Ayesha Ahsan achieved a Category Rank of 75, making the occasion all the more special for the Rahmani30 community. This achievement is not only a testament to the students’ perseverance but also to the institution’s structured academic environment and value-based mentoring.

This success reinforces Rahmani30’s growing reputation in the field of science education and highlights its ongoing commitment to nurturing the next generation of scientists, researchers, and thought leaders. With each passing year, the initiative continues to break barriers and empower underrepresented communities to reach academic heights.

About IISER

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) represent the pinnacle of science education and research in India. Gaining admission to these institutes is a hallmark of academic excellence, and the competition is intense.

A Path Forward for Muslim Youth in Science

The success of these 14 students not only adds to Rahmani30’s track record but also sends a powerful message: with the right educational support and moral foundation, Muslim youth can thrive in the most advanced scientific arenas. Rahmani30’s approach—balancing intellectual rigor with ethical grounding—continues to produce results that inspire.

Words from the Patron

Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani Damat Barakatuhum, Patron of Rahmani30 and Ameer-e-Shariat, congratulated the students, mentors, and parents on this significant achievement.

In his message, he said:

“This accomplishment is a continuation of the educational vision of Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA), who always encouraged the pursuit of all beneficial knowledge, including science and technology. May this success motivate many more students to aim higher and pursue excellence in every field of learning.”

As Rahmani30 celebrates this milestone, it also strengthens its resolve to build an educational ecosystem where academic ambition meets purpose, and potential transforms into progress.

Important Announcement from Rahmani30

Extension of Form Submission – One-Year NEET Repeater Batch (2025–26):

Application submission deadline has been extended for both Boys and Girls in all Rahmani30 units—Patna, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

Expansion of Seats in JEE/NEET and Junior Programs:

On demand from guardians, the number of seats for the Two-Year JEE/NEET and Junior Programs (Class 8th & 9th) has been increased at Hyderabad, Munger, Pune, and Bangalore units. Interview dates are also extended to accommodate the increase.

Rahmani30 remains committed to preparing talented, ethical professionals across fields—from science and medicine to commerce and law—fulfilling both academic and community responsibility.