Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

Welfare Party Urges Supreme Court Intervention in Malegaon Blast Acquittals

Aug 1, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Welfare Party of India, WPI has strongly criticized the recent acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, calling the verdict a grave ‘miscarriage of justice’.

National General Secretary Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas expressed deep disappointment, stating that the accused—including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit—were let off due to their political connections and the prosecution’s failure to present credible evidence. He demanded a fresh, impartial probe into the case to ensure justice for the victims.

The court’s judgment cited lack of evidence as the reason for the acquittals and pointed to contradictions between the investigations conducted by the Maharashtra ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Dr. Ilyas noted that the case weakened significantly after ATS chief Hemant Karkare’s death in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and further deteriorated when key prosecutor Rohini Salian was removed from the case.

Calling the Malegaon blast a landmark case—where Hindu extremist groups were first seriously implicated—Dr. Ilyas questioned the independence of the judiciary in politically sensitive matters. He also drew parallels with the Bilkis Bano case, raising concerns over growing political interference in the judicial process.

Urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance, Dr. Ilyas appealed for protection of victims’ rights and reaffirmation of the rule of law. He stressed that justice must transcend political affiliations and be rooted in truth, accountability, and fairness.

Related Post

QAUMI AWAAZ

Rahmani30 Shines in IISER 2025 with 14 Students Qualifying

Jul 31, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Abdul Manan Appointed Editor of Renowned Urdu Monthly ‘Ajkal’

Jul 31, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Rahmani30 Achieves 100% Success in CMA Foundation Exams

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Indian women wrestlers shine at U17 World Championships with 5 medals

1 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Bihar: Mascot of Asia Rugby Under- 20 Championship unveiled

1 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Durand Cup: Navy earn crucial win over rival Real Kashmir FC

1 August 2025 11:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Sports Minister felicitates FIDE Champion & Grandmaster Divya

1 August 2025 11:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!