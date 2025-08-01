Welfare Party Urges Supreme Court Intervention in Malegaon Blast Acquittals

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Welfare Party of India, WPI has strongly criticized the recent acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, calling the verdict a grave ‘miscarriage of justice’.

National General Secretary Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas expressed deep disappointment, stating that the accused—including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit—were let off due to their political connections and the prosecution’s failure to present credible evidence. He demanded a fresh, impartial probe into the case to ensure justice for the victims.

The court’s judgment cited lack of evidence as the reason for the acquittals and pointed to contradictions between the investigations conducted by the Maharashtra ATS and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Dr. Ilyas noted that the case weakened significantly after ATS chief Hemant Karkare’s death in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and further deteriorated when key prosecutor Rohini Salian was removed from the case.

Calling the Malegaon blast a landmark case—where Hindu extremist groups were first seriously implicated—Dr. Ilyas questioned the independence of the judiciary in politically sensitive matters. He also drew parallels with the Bilkis Bano case, raising concerns over growing political interference in the judicial process.

Urging the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance, Dr. Ilyas appealed for protection of victims’ rights and reaffirmation of the rule of law. He stressed that justice must transcend political affiliations and be rooted in truth, accountability, and fairness.