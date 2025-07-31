Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Abdul Manan Appointed Editor of Renowned Urdu Monthly ‘Ajkal’

Jul 31, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has appointed Abdul Manan as the new editor of the prestigious Urdu monthly ‘Ajkal’, published by the Publications Division. His appointment has been welcomed across the Urdu literary community, with hopes that the magazine will soon regain its past glory.

‘Ajkal’ has historically been associated with prominent literary figures such as Josh Malihabadi, Arsh Malisiani, Moin Ahsan Jazbi, and Shanul Haq Haqqi. Abdul Manan brings decades of journalistic and literary experience to the role. He previously served as editor of both the English and Urdu editions of Yojana and held various editorial positions in government publications.

His career spans across print, radio, and television, including a long stint with DD News and All India Radio, where he worked in multiple editorial roles. He also served as a Field Exhibition Officer and Sub Editor in the Defence Ministry’s Sainik Samachar.

Academically, Manan holds an M.Phil in Urdu and multiple professional diplomas in journalism, translation, and library sciences. Born in Kishanganj, Bihar, he has also contributed research on the cultural and socio-political issues of Muslims in regions like Mewat and Assam.

