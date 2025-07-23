Rahmani30 Achieves 100% Success in CMA Foundation Exams

Continues Its Legacy of Academic Excellence

Rahmani30 has once again reaffirmed its position as a premier institution of academic excellence by achieving a 100% success rate in the June 2025 Session 1 of the CMA Foundation examinations. All 16 students from the institute successfully cleared the exam with flying colors, maintaining the flawless track record that Rahmani30 set during the December 2024 Session 2, where all 12 students had also passed with distinction.

This continued success is a testament to the rigorous academic environment at Rahmani30, where high standards, disciplined mentorship, and the untiring dedication of students come together to deliver remarkable results. The institution’s sustained performance underscores its unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and empowering young learners—especially from the Muslim community—to achieve professional and personal excellence.

About the CMA Qualification

The CMA (Cost and Management Accountant) credential is a highly respected professional qualification that provides students with in-depth expertise in cost analysis, financial planning, and business decision-making. It equips future professionals with the tools needed to enhance financial performance and contribute meaningfully to strategic business outcomes.

Pursuing the CMA opens doors to stable and diverse career opportunities and is especially promising for students from underrepresented communities seeking advancement in the world of commerce and finance.

Rahmani30: Commerce with a Mission

At the heart of Rahmani30’s vision is its mission to uplift the Muslim community through education, particularly in vital professional fields such as Commerce, Medicine, and Engineering. The institution works diligently to prepare students for careers as CMAs, CAs, and CS professionals, emphasizing both competence and ethical grounding.

This effort aligns with the larger Islamic principle of promoting self-reliance and serving the Ummah through halal and professional means. By equipping youth with the right skills and values, Rahmani30 aims to restore the community’s presence in prestigious and impactful career spaces.

Message from the Patron

Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani Damat Barakatuhum, Ameer-e-Shariat and Patron of Rahmani30, extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, faculty, supporters, and the broader community on this stellar achievement. In his message, he fondly remembered Hazrat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA), whose vision emphasized the importance of balancing focus across Commerce, Medicine, and Engineering for the holistic empowerment of the community.

Important Announcements from Rahmani30

Extension of Application Deadline: One-Year NEET Repeater Batch (2025–26)

The deadline for submitting applications for the NEET Repeater Batch (for both boys and girls) has been extended across all Rahmani30 centres— Patna, Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad . Interested candidates are encouraged to make use of this opportunity to apply.

The deadline for submitting applications for the (for both boys and girls) has been extended across all Rahmani30 centres— . Interested candidates are encouraged to make use of this opportunity to apply. Seat Expansion & Interview Rescheduling

Responding to requests from parents and guardians, Ameer-e-Shariat has approved an increase in the number of seats in the Two-Year JEE/NEET Program as well as the Junior Program (Classes 8th & 9th) in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Munger, and Pune units. The interview schedule has also been extended to accommodate additional applicants.

With its ever-growing impact and dedication to academic empowerment, Rahmani30 continues to be a beacon of hope and excellence for students striving to shape a better future—both for themselves and for the community.