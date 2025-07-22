Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Acquittal of 12 Muslim Youths: Welfare Party Demands Compensation and Accountability

Jul 22, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Welfare Party of India has hailed the Bombay High Court’s verdict acquitting 12 Muslim youths as a “victory of justice” and a powerful message against the misuse of the judicial process and investigative machinery.

These young men, falsely implicated in the Mumbai serial bomb blasts, were awarded death and life sentences by a lower court, only to be honourably acquitted after 19 long years of imprisonment. The High Court ruled that the prosecution had utterly failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, casting serious aspersions on the credibility of evidence and witnesses.

Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, National General Secretary (Organisation) of the Welfare Party, welcomed the judgment and called it a severe blow to those who recklessly tamper with the lives of innocent citizens. He pointed out that the High Court’s observation — that the prosecution was unable to provide reliable evidence and that the entire case was riddled with serious flaws — is the most critical takeaway, exposing the fabricated and baseless nature of the charges.

Dr. Ilyas criticized the tendency of police to scapegoat innocent individuals in emotionally charged cases to cover up investigative failures, often supported by sensationalist “godi media” that manufactures public opinion by projecting lies as truth.

He further noted that the High Court’s strong remarks against the lower court’s judgment and the flawed investigation reflect poorly on the Indian judicial system and investigative agencies. The court noted that such shoddy investigations and baseless testimonies erode public trust in the justice system.

Calling it an egregious travesty of justice, Dr. Ilyas emphasized that the 19-year ordeal of the accused and their families cannot be ignored. The Welfare Party demands strict legal action against those responsible for filing and pursuing the false case, and adequate compensation for the wrongly imprisoned Muslim youths.

