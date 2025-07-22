Jamiat Ulama’s Legal Battle Leads to Acquittal of 12 in 7/11 Mumbai Blast Case

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI

In a watershed moment for India’s legal history, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted 12 men previously convicted in the 2006 Mumbai local train bomb blasts case, delivering a long-awaited verdict that brought relief to families who endured nearly two decades of suffering.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Shyam Chandak overturned the death sentences of five accused and life imprisonments of seven others. These sentences had been imposed by the Special MCOCA Court years ago in a case that shocked the nation and stigmatized a section of society.

The High Court termed the confessional statements taken from the accused as inadmissible and declared them unlawful, citing procedural violations and lack of credible evidence. It also rejected the testimonies of prosecution witnesses, signaling a severe indictment of the investigation process. The bench ruled that the lower court’s decision lacked legal standing and overturned it in totality.

The verdict comes 19 years after the bombings, which occurred on July 11, 2006, killing over 180 people and injuring hundreds more. While justice for the victims remains a concern, this ruling focuses on correcting what the court has deemed a miscarriage of justice against the wrongly accused.

Reacting to the judgment, Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, called it a historic victory for justice and truth. He expressed profound relief for the families of the accused, stating that 19 years of false implication, social isolation, and emotional trauma had finally come to an end.

“This is not just a legal victory but a moral one. The lives of these young men were shattered by wrongful imprisonment under anti-terror laws, with no accountability from the investigating agencies,” said Maulana Madani. He credited the Jamiat Ulama Maharashtra Legal Cell, whose team of senior advocates led a years-long legal battle that ultimately led to the acquittals.

Prominent lawyers involved included Justice S. Nagamuthu, Justice Muralidhar, Nitya Ramakrishnan, and others, with active support from a strong team of assisting advocates. Their meticulous efforts helped expose the flaws in the prosecution’s narrative, revealing how coercion and bias shaped the case from its inception.

Madani didn’t mince words, accusing law enforcement of targeting Muslims under a broader political agenda. He called for strict accountability of investigating agencies and warned that until structural reforms are introduced, such injustices would continue under the guise of anti-terrorism efforts.

He also slammed the national media for its silence following the acquittal. “The same media that declared them terrorists 19 years ago now refuses to acknowledge their innocence. This selective outrage and silence is a betrayal of journalistic ethics,” he said.

Former Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Muralidhar, echoed concerns over biased investigations, especially in high-profile cases where public sentiment can override facts. “Media trials precede evidence, and the system follows suit,” he noted.

While welcoming the acquittals, Madani insisted that true justice would only be achieved when those responsible for this travesty are held accountable. “We urge the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of this matter. Until accountability is ensured, the cycle of injustice will continue,” he concluded.