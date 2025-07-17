Urdu Luminaries Honoured: Global Urdu Day Awards Announced

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A significant and thoughtful meeting of the Global Urdu Day Awards Committee, organised by the Global Urdu Day Organising Committee, was recently held at Daryaganj under the esteemed chairmanship of veteran journalist Mr. Jalaluddin.

The gathering brought together a distinguished panel of jury members known for their outstanding contributions to Urdu journalism and literature. The awards jury included noted Urdu lover Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan (convener of the committee) Journalist Mr. Ashraf Ali Bastavi (Chief Editor of Asia Times, New Delhi), seasoned journalist Mr. Suhail Anjum (former correspondent of Voice of America), and noted media professional Mr. Javed Akhtar (Editor, D.W. Urdu, Germany – Delhi Bureau).

This meeting marked an important step in the process of selecting deserving recipients for the Global Urdu Day Awards, which aim to honour exemplary contributions to the promotion of Urdu language, literature, and journalism on a global scale.

The committee members engaged in meaningful deliberations, reflecting the seriousness and integrity with which the awards are being planned. The initiative stands as a commendable effort to recognise and celebrate the champions of Urdu language and culture around the world.

As per tradition, the awardees for the upcoming Global Urdu Day on 9 November 2025 have been selected. The recipients are Prof. Bilqis Bano (Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Life Sciences, Aligarh Muslim University) – Lifetime Achievement Award; Dr. Raouf Khair (Hyderabad) – Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award for Literature; Prof. Kauser Mazhari (Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi) – Mirza Ghalib Award for Poetry; Prof. Zehra Khatoon (Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi) – Maulana Ali Mian Award for Urdu-Persian Language; Dr. Aqeel Ahmad (Secretary, Ghalib Academy, New Delhi) – Maulana Abdul Majid Daryabadi Award for Language and Literature; K.L. Narang Saqi (New Delhi) – Kunwar Mahendra Singh Bedi Award for Literature; Yaseen Momin (Mumbai) – Qazi Mohammad Adeel Abbasi Award for Promotion of Urdu Language; Syeda Talat Nasreen (TN Bharti, New Delhi) – Noor Jahan Sarwat Award for Journalism; Syed Zubair (Muslim Mirror, New Delhi) – Maulana Usman Farqaleet Award for Journalism; Maulana Abdul Hameed Numani (New Delhi) – Maulana Sanaullah Amritsari Award for Column Writing; Abdul Mannan (Editor, Yojana Urdu, New Delhi) – Maulana Mohammad Muslim Award for Journalism; Jamshed Khan (Aaj Tak, New Delhi) – Ameen Sayani Award for Electronic Media; Saurabh Shukla (Red Mike, New Delhi) – Pandit Devnarayan Pandey Award for Journalism; Abid Anwar (UNI Urdu, New Delhi) – Mahfuzur Rahman Award for Journalism; Shohrat Ansari (Khalilabad, U.P.) – Imdad Sabri Award for Journalism; Hafeezur Rahman (Sharq Adeel, Marahra, Etah District, U.P.) – Ismail Merathi Award for Poetry; Mohammad Yamin Zaki (Editor, Hilal, Rampur) – Dr. Zakir Hussain Award for Children’s Literature; Farooq Ahmad (Doordarshan, Delhi) – Ilmat Yasin Award for Promotion of Urdu; Prof. Dr. Ziaur Rahman Siddiqui (Aligarh) – Mazharuddin Khan Award for Teaching; Master Iqbal Ahmad (Former Headmaster, Jamia Middle School, New Delhi) – Maqbool Ahmad Siddiqui Award for Best Teacher; Prof. Abdul Majid Mohammad Siddiq Siddiqui (Malegaon) – Maulana Azad Award for National Integration; Prof. Khalid Mubashshir (Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi) – Hafeez Merathi Award for Naat Poetry; Dr. Ibrahim Afsar (Meerut) – Naseeruddin Hashmi Award for Urdu Research; Dr. Azeer Ahmad (Islampur, West Bengal) – Maulvi Abdul Haq Award for Literature; Dr. Nihal Nazim (Moradabad) – Dr. Abul Faiz Usmani Award for Promotion of Literature; Dr. Abu Saad Asari (Jhanda Nagar, Nepal) – Indo-Nepal Friendship Award; and Hidayat Publications, New Delhi (Syed Abul A’la Subhani) – Munshi Naval Kishore Award for Publishing.

Dr. Syed Ahmed Khan, the convener of the Global Urdu Day Organising Committee, expressed hope that the selected awardees will continue to play a significant role in the promotion of the Urdu language.