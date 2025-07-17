AIMPLB Steps Up Nationwide Campaign Against Controversial Waqf Law

AMN /New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has intensified its legal and public campaign against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Following the legislation’s approval in Parliament, AIMPLB has coordinated public meetings, interfaith dialogues, and press conferences across multiple cities and districts. Hundreds of memorandums have been submitted to District Magistrates addressed to the President of India, urging a rollback of the law.

AIMPLB spokesperson and Waqf Bachao Muttahidah Morcha convenor Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said the new law is discriminatory and violates constitutional rights. He urged waqf caretakers not to register properties on the government’s Umeed Portal until the Supreme Court gives a clear verdict, noting that several petitions are pending before the court.

Dr. Ilyas added that the government is pressuring Waqf Boards and mutawallis to comply within six months or risk losing property protection, calling such actions a “disrespect to the judiciary.” He warned that the Board will soon approach the Supreme Court against this coercive policy.

While several protests have been successful nationwide, Dr. Ilyas highlighted that restrictions in Uttar Pradesh have hindered large-scale mobilisations, but AIMPLB remains committed to peaceful resistance and legal redress.