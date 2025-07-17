Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

QAUMI AWAAZ

AIMPLB Steps Up Nationwide Campaign Against Controversial Waqf Law

Jul 17, 2025

AMN /New Delhi
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has intensified its legal and public campaign against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act 2025. Following the legislation’s approval in Parliament, AIMPLB has coordinated public meetings, interfaith dialogues, and press conferences across multiple cities and districts. Hundreds of memorandums have been submitted to District Magistrates addressed to the President of India, urging a rollback of the law.

AIMPLB spokesperson and Waqf Bachao Muttahidah Morcha convenor Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said the new law is discriminatory and violates constitutional rights. He urged waqf caretakers not to register properties on the government’s Umeed Portal until the Supreme Court gives a clear verdict, noting that several petitions are pending before the court.

Dr. Ilyas added that the government is pressuring Waqf Boards and mutawallis to comply within six months or risk losing property protection, calling such actions a “disrespect to the judiciary.” He warned that the Board will soon approach the Supreme Court against this coercive policy.

While several protests have been successful nationwide, Dr. Ilyas highlighted that restrictions in Uttar Pradesh have hindered large-scale mobilisations, but AIMPLB remains committed to peaceful resistance and legal redress.

Related Post

CINEMA / TV QAUMI AWAAZ

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Seeks Ban on Udaipur Files; Appeals to I&B Ministry

Jul 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES QAUMI AWAAZ

Delhi HC Warns Against Misusing Free Speech in Udaipur Files Hearing, Orders Special Screening

Jul 9, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj 2026 Application Process Begins: Govt Issues Key Guidelines for Pilgrims

Jul 8, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

AIMPLB Steps Up Nationwide Campaign Against Controversial Waqf Law

17 July 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Election Commission removes Sheikh Hasina’s AL’s symbol from its website

16 July 2025 10:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: 3 Killed as Hasina’s Awami League activists attack student leaders; Curfew imposed

16 July 2025 10:14 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

फिल्म ‘उदयपुर फाइल्स’ पर रोक बरकरार, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा– शांति भंग की आशंका अधिक गंभीर

16 July 2025 10:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!