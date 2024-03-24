Election Commission Launches Saksham App for Easier Voting For Persons With Disabilities

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Election Commission has always focused on Accessible Voting every time as it has the motto of no voter is left behind. Akashvani Correspondent reports that the Election Commission has announced that the voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities with 40 percent benchmark disability can vote from home. Volunteers and wheelchairs will be available at every polling station. The poll body is also arranging transport facilities for Persons with Disabilities and Elderly.

The Commission has launched Saksham App to facilitate easier voting for Persons with Disabilities and to avail facilities at Polling Stations. It is also pushing for permanent Assured Minimum Facilities AMF in schools as a gift of election process to the students. Assured Minimum Facilities consist of Drinking Water, Toilets, Signage, a Ramp or Wheelchair, Helpdesk, Voter Facilitation Centre, Sufficient Light and Shed. There will also be Polling Stations managed by Persons with Disabilities, Polling Stations exclusively managed by women and Model Polling Stations.

