Nepal: Madhesh Pradesh faces water paucity

Jul 29, 2025

       

In Nepal, Madhesh Pradesh experiences drought, leading to drinking water problems and water paucity for paddy plantation. The Fields are parched, and the ponds have dried. In response to prolonged drought and growing water scarcity in Madhesh, the provincial government has begun installing deep-boring systems across all wards. PM K P Sharma Oli announced in an event in Mahottari, Madhesh Pradesh, the government’s plan to install 500 deep-boring systems to irrigate agricultural fields.

        The province has been declared a drought-hit zone by the provincial government, and the federal government has also designated it as a “crisis area” for three months. The tankers are currently supplying free drinking water to severely affected areas.

        On the second day of Somvari in the Shravan month, more than 400 farmers are queuing in Dhanusha Dham Temple to offer milk in Patalganga. It’s believed that offering milk at the temple invokes rain and can heal prolonged dry spells. Paddy plantation is seriously affected due to a lack of rain, even as July is about to end. AIR

