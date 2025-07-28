Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Yunus tells US envoy

Jul 28, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday reaffirmed his government’s “zero tolerance” stance on terrorism, assuring the United States that no terrorist outfit will be allowed to operate on Bangladeshi soil.

“Combating terrorism is our top priority. We will exert every effort to eliminate terrorists from our soil,” Yunus told US Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson during a 40-minute meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. The two sides discussed bilateral issues, including ongoing tariff negotiations and democratic reforms.

Jacobson welcomed Bangladesh’s efforts toward democratic transition, with national elections expected early next year. Yunus also briefed her on the progress of the National Consensus-Building Commission, led by Professor Ali Riaz, saying the team was working diligently to bring all political parties together around key reforms.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangkok Market Shooting Leaves Six Dead

Jul 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 3 T-e-T militants killed in encounter in Karachi

Jul 29, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand, Cambodia agree to unconditional ceasefire after five-day conflict

Jul 29, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Reimagining Global Health: Why Person-Centred Care is the Missing Key to Achieving Equity

29 July 2025 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

SEBI begins investor awareness campaign with NSE against financial fraud

29 July 2025 12:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Significant surge expected in textile export due to India-UK CETA says Commerce Minister

29 July 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Gujarat: Relief & rescue work underway in rain-affected districts

29 July 2025 12:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!