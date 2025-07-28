Terrorism has no place in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Yunus tells US envoy

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday reaffirmed his government’s “zero tolerance” stance on terrorism, assuring the United States that no terrorist outfit will be allowed to operate on Bangladeshi soil.

“Combating terrorism is our top priority. We will exert every effort to eliminate terrorists from our soil,” Yunus told US Chargé d’Affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson during a 40-minute meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. The two sides discussed bilateral issues, including ongoing tariff negotiations and democratic reforms.

Jacobson welcomed Bangladesh’s efforts toward democratic transition, with national elections expected early next year. Yunus also briefed her on the progress of the National Consensus-Building Commission, led by Professor Ali Riaz, saying the team was working diligently to bring all political parties together around key reforms.