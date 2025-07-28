Bangladesh forms probe panel to investigate Dhaka jet crash

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

The Bangladesh interim government has formed a 9-member inquiry commission to investigate the tragic Bangladesh Air Force jet crash that killed at least 35 people, mostly students, at Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara on July 21.

Headed by former secretary AKM Zafar Ullah Khan, the commission has been given four weeks to submit its report, as per a Cabinet Division gazette issued Monday night. The panel includes a retired air vice marshal, three additional secretaries, the Dhaka divisional commissioner, an urban planner, and a BUET mechanical engineering professor.

The commission will examine the cause of the crash, assess casualties and damage, review the legality of building constructions near the airport, and suggest safety and emergency response measures. It has full authority under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956, and may summon any individual or visit any site during the investigation.