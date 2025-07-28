Bangladesh plans intensive poll security, Govt warns YouTubers over misinformation

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

With national elections approaching, the Bangladesh government has unveiled a wide-ranging security and information control plan, including the deployment of 60,000 army personnel and special police training, alongside stern warnings to YouTubers and unofficial news creators.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on Monday, officials outlined measures to ensure a secure and transparent election, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing. Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told reporters that starting in September, 1.5 lakh police officers will undergo special election duty training, with sessions continuing through November.

The army, already deployed with magistracy powers since early August, will serve as a striking force during the polls. “They will act primarily to maintain law and order,” said Alam.

To counter rising online misinformation, a National Information Centre will be set up to identify fake news and issue verified updates in real-time. A media wing under the proposed national security command is also being considered for regular press briefings. Taking aim at digital content creators, Alam said: “Many YouTubers and non-traditional reporters collect news without following even basic journalistic ethics. If this continues, we may issue formal guidelines.” He urged them to act responsibly, especially during sensitive situations like political rallies or natural disasters.

Amid criticism over intelligence failures during recent unrest in Gopalganj, the government has formed an inquiry commission led by a retired Supreme Court judge. Intelligence agencies have been ordered to improve coordination and proactively flag potential “hotspots” ahead of the election.

The meeting also reviewed administrative transfers, which will be selective and not widespread, officials said. Reiterating the country’s zero-tolerance stance, Shafiqul Alam said: “National security remains our top priority during the election period.” The government expressed confidence that coordination between the army, police, and administration will ensure a smooth and peaceful election.