Bihar: JDU announces candidates on 16 seats, Lalan Singh to contest from Munger

AMN / PATNA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU) today announced the names of its 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Bihar.

Former JDU president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh will be contesting from Munger Lok Sabha constituency, while Lovely Anand has been fielded from Sheohar.

The other names in the list include, Santosh Kumar Kushwaha from Purnia, Sunil Kumar from Valmiki Nagar, Devendra Chandra Thakur from Sithamarhi, Dulal Chandra Goswami from Katihar, Girdhari Yadav from Banka, and Ramprit Mandal from Jhanjharpur.

Mujahid Alam from Kishanganj, Chandreshwar Prasad Chandravanshi from Jahanabad, Kaushalendra Kumar from Nalanda, Vijaylaxmi Kushwaha from Siwan, Dr. Alok Kumar Suman from Gopalganj, Dileshwar Kamat from Supaul, Dinesh Chandra Yadav from Madhepura, and Ajay Kumar Mandal from Bhagalpur are the other names who featured in the list.

Notably, Nitish Kumar’s JDU is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar in an alliance with the BJP.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. The JDU has been given 16 seats in the state it rules in alliance with the BJP.

The BJP will contest on 17 seats, while five seats have been given to Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction. The remaining two seats will be contested by Jitan Ram Manjhi’ HAM and another local ally.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the JDU had contested 17 seats, equal to the BJP.