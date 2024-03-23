Lok Sabha Elections 2024: J&K Police Establishes Election Related Helpline 24×7 At PCR Kashmir

AMN

In view of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, J&K Police has established 24×7 Election Related Helpline at Police Control Room Kashmir to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process. The J&K Police Kashmir Zone established a dedicated 24×7 election helpline number *8899868589* at Police Control Room Kashmir. The citizens can now reach out to the said number round the clock to seek information or clarification regarding election related affairs.

The establishment of 24×7 election helpline underscores the commitment of the Police to uphold the credibility & transparency of the electoral process. By facilitating communication and assistance, the police aimed to ensure a safe & secure environment for voters to exercise their democratic rights.