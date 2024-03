AMN

Election Commission has appointed four District Magistrates in four districts of West Bengal. Smt Joyoshi Das Gupta (IAS) has been appointed in Purba Medinipur, Smt Moumita Godara Basu ( IAS) in Jhargram, Smt K Radhika Aiyar (IAS) in Purba Bardhaman and Sri Shashank Sethi ( IAS) in Birbhum. Earlier Commission had transferred the DMs from the districts as they do not belong to IAS cadre.