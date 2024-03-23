Kerala: Chief Electoral Officer Instructs The District Administrators to Monitor Illegal Money Transactions in Connection With LS Elections

AMN

In Kerala, the Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul today instructed the district administrators to monitor illegal money transactions in connection with the Lok Sabha elections. He directed them to take strict action in this regard. He was speaking at a meeting held in Kochi to assess the election preparations in 6 districts, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

In view of General elections, suspicious transactions in banks will be monitored, he said. Strict checking will be done in the districts that share the border with neighbouring states and CCTV surveillance will be strengthened at check posts.