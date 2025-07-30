Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: India Will Not Tolerate Terror

FILE PHOTO

INDER VASHISTH

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, confirmed that three top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists — Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran — were eliminated in Operation Mahadev, a joint counter-terror operation involving the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Dachigam, Kashmir.

Suleman was identified as an ‘A’ category Lashkar commander, directly involved in the deadly terror attacks in Pahalgam and Gagangir, while Afghan and Jibran were responsible for civilian killings in Baisaran Valley. All three were neutralized in an encounter on July 28.

Shah commended the coordination between Army’s 4 Para unit, CRPF, and J&K Police, acknowledging their courage on behalf of the entire nation.

Inside Operation Mahadev: From Intelligence to Final Encounter

Shah revealed that the operation was launched on May 22, 2025, a month after the Pahalgam attack on April 22. Acting on intelligence inputs received from the IB, forces carefully traced terrorist signals across Dachigam’s tough terrain. After weeks of on-ground reconnaissance and technical surveillance using signal-capturing devices, the terrorists were located on July 22.

By July 28, the area was surrounded, and the three terrorists were eliminated in a swift strike.

The Home Minister added that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already detained individuals who harbored the terrorists. Four independent witnesses later confirmed their identity, linking them to the Pahalgam attack. Forensic analysis of rifles recovered from the encounter site also matched with the cartridge cases found at the original crime scene.

Scientific Evidence and NIA Probe

Shah underlined that the rifles — two AK-47s and an M9 carbine — were forensically tested in Chandigarh. The shells matched those used in the Pahalgam attack, confirming the terrorists’ involvement.

He stated that the NIA, with a conviction rate of over 96%, had been entrusted with the investigation from the outset. Over 3,000 hours of video-recorded questioning was conducted, covering over 1,000 individuals including tourists, guides, and locals. Based on the leads, Bashir and Parvez — who sheltered the terrorists — were arrested on June 22, and their statements were corroborated by family members and forensic labs.

Operation Sindoor: India Strikes Back

Shah also gave fresh details on Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack. Indian forces struck nine terror bases up to 100 km inside Pakistani territory, eliminating over 125 terrorists, without causing any civilian casualties.

“This is not the India that sits quietly after an attack. We exercise our right to self-defence — just as we did after Uri and Pulwama,” Shah declared.

He criticized opposition leader P. Chidambaram for demanding proof of Pakistani involvement, stating that Pakistani voter IDs, rifles, and even chocolates recovered from the slain terrorists proved their origin. “140 crore Indians can now see the agenda of those who seek to protect Pakistan,” he said sharply.

Terrorism Down by 70% Since 2014

Presenting a comparative account, Shah said that terror incidents dropped 70% from 7,217 (2004–2014) to 2,150 (2015–2025). Civilian deaths saw an 80% drop, while terrorist deaths surged by 123%, showing a proactive counter-terror strategy.

The removal of Article 370, he asserted, played a crucial role in dismantling the “terror ecosystem” that thrived under earlier regimes.