Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha: India Can Cross Every Limit to Crush Terrorism

During a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the Indian Armed Forces had successfully achieved all their strategic objectives in the mission. Emphasising India’s unwavering stance against terrorism, he stated, “India is prepared to go to any length in its fight against terror.”

Taking a sharp dig at Pakistan, Singh remarked, “Those who nurture snakes must remember—they get bitten too.” He reiterated that India will no longer be intimidated by Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail or external pressure, noting that India had already demonstrated its resolve through the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 air strikes targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

“We are redefining our national identity,” Singh added. “From now on, a brick will be met with a stone.”

The Defence Minister revealed that all three terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack had been neutralised by Indian security forces. These operatives, affiliated with The Resistance Front, were responsible for the brutal killing of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Forensic analysis of the weapons recovered from them confirmed that the same arms were also used in the Pulwama terror attack.

Singh congratulated the Indian Army and other security forces for eliminating the attackers in an operation conducted on July 28. He said the Pahalgam attack was part of a broader attempt to destabilise India through cross-border terrorism, prompting a decisive military response through Operation Sindoor, carried out on May 6 and 7.

Under this operation, Indian forces launched precise strikes on nine terror hideouts inside Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists and their handlers, many of whom were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, operating under the patronage of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

India’s air defence and counter-drone systems successfully thwarted Pakistan’s retaliatory moves, Singh said, adding that the world witnessed the professionalism and courage of the Indian Air Force during the operation. While the Army controlled ground operations, the Navy bolstered its presence in the northern Arabian Sea, ensuring comprehensive strategic coverage.

Singh clarified that the primary objective of Operation Sindoor was to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, which was accomplished with precision. He further stated, “The operation has been paused, not stopped. It will continue as required.”

In a pointed remark aimed at the opposition, Singh said, “It may be acceptable to feed milk to snakes on Nag Panchami, but not every day,” implying that appeasement of hostile forces is dangerous.

He also accused certain opposition leaders of being soft on Pakistan and emotionally invested in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In a poetic retort, modifying a famous couplet, he said: “Don’t ask why PoK was taken back—your name might appear in the answer.”

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that one day, the people of PoK would themselves say, “I am also India.” He also confirmed that no Indian soldier was lost during Operation Sindoor, reflecting the mission’s success and strategic effectiveness.

Concluding his address, the Defence Minister reminded the opposition, “We may not be in power forever, but we will be in power for a long time.” His remarks drew strong reactions and applause, encapsulating the government’s firm position on national security and territorial integrity.