Six former Himachal Pradesh MLAs, who were disqualified as Congress legislators on Saturday joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The former MLAs are Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devendra Bhutto and Chaitanya Sharma.

Three Independent MLAs from Himachal Pradesh also joined the BJP on Saturday.