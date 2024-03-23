FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chhattisgarh: 2 Jawans of Bastar Fighters Injured in Blast of IED Planted by Maoists

In Chhattisgarh, two jawans of Bastar fighters were injured in a blast of IED planted by Maoists in Dantewada district last night.

Our correspondent reports that a joint team of CRPF, Bastar fighters and District Reserve Guard were on a search operation Kirandul area when the bomb exploded. Injured jawans were referred to the state capital Raipur. Meanwhile, an encounter is going on in the Pidia area of the Bijapur district between security forces and Maoists. According to the sources, two Maoists were killed in the gun battle.

