Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the state has access to the world’s best systems and technology to curb incidents like communal hatred through social media, leading to riots. He stated that ‘Garuda Drishti’ tools are playing a vital role in tracking down such individuals and ensuring immediate action against them.

He was speaking at the presentation of the ‘Garuda Drishti’ social media monitoring and cyber intelligence project and the ceremony for distribution of an amount of ₹10 crore recovered from the investigation of various cyber financial crimes to the victims, held at Police Bhavan on behalf of the Nagpur Police Department.

The recovered amounts were handed over to the fraud victims by the Chief Minister.

He said that while using social media as a platform to express one’s thoughts is commendable, we have also observed its misuse by certain anti-social elements for spreading hatred, issuing threats, hate speech, fake news, and even drug trafficking.

The CM said that most financial fraud platforms are operated by foreign entities. Therefore, everyone must remain vigilant. He said that citizens should understand that any offers received on their mobile phones are likely traps for financial fraud. He appealed that if you realise you have been a victim of financial fraud, contact helpline numbers 1930 and 1945 at the earliest.

The CM informed that ‘Garuda Drishti’ system has been developed to prevent fraudulent activities carried out via social media platforms. He further said that through this system, it will be possible to detect and track criminal activities on these platforms. He also said that in the future, the scope and capacity of these tools will be further enhanced.

The Chief Minister congratulated those who received their refunded amounts today.