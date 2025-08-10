Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

AMN

Search and rescue operation to find the missing people in the devastating floods in Harshil-Dharali area of Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, continued for the sixth day. The army is playing an important role in opening the blocked roads in the disaster-hit areas, rescuing people and providing all possible help to the affected.

Brigadier MS Dhillon said that since August 5, the army, state government and other agencies are continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations. He said that ground-penetrating radar is being used to search for the missing people, which identifies human or metal objects buried under the ground.

On the other hand, the state government has announced an immediate assistance of 5-5 lakh rupees and free ration for the next 6 months to the each affected families.