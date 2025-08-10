NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of death of 3 children after falling into an open pit in Meerut, UP

The Commission issues notices to the state Chief Secretary and DGP calling for a detailed report within two weeks

The report expected to include the status of the investigation and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the victims

AMN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that three children, aged 8-9 years, died due to drowning in a six-foot-deep pit left open by a builder during the construction of a building in a newly developed colony in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on 3rd August, 2025. Reportedly, they fell into the pit when they were on their way back from a shop after buying chocolate.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim children. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the investigation of the case as well as compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the victims.

According to the media report, carried on 5th August, 2025, the builder dug a six-foot-deep pit about 40 days back in the colony and left it open. The pit was filled with rainwater.