NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of reported burning of girl student by cook in Bihar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report about a girl student who was reportedly burned with a hot spatula by her residential school cook after asking for food. Citing the media report, NHRC said that the incident happened at a Residential School in the Shakurabad area of Jehanabad district in Bihar.

The Commission has issued notices to the Jehanabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report should include the health status of the injured student.

According to the media report, carried on 5th August, 2025, the cook was accused of a similar incident in the past and had previously been transferred to a different department due to a complaint against her.