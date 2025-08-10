Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of reported burning of girl student by cook in Bihar

Aug 10, 2025
NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of reported burning of girl student by cook in Bihar

AMN

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report about a girl student who was reportedly burned with a hot spatula by her residential school cook after asking for food. Citing the media report, NHRC said that the incident happened at a Residential School in the Shakurabad area of Jehanabad district in Bihar.

The Commission has issued notices to the Jehanabad District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report should include the health status of the injured student.

The Commission has examined that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim. Therefore, it has issued notices to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Jehanabad, Bihar calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the health status of the injured student.

According to the media report, carried on 5th August, 2025, the cook was accused of a similar incident in the past and had previously been transferred to a different department due to a complaint against her.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

Aug 10, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

Aug 10, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of death of 3 children after falling into an open pit in Meerut, UP

Aug 10, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

10 August 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

10 August 2025 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

10 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

10 August 2025 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!