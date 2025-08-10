IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal during next 7 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall conditions over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 6 to 7 days. The IMD has also predicted similar conditions over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next 7 days. According to the Weather Department, heavy rainfall conditions will be present today over the Northern and Central parts of the country, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh. These conditions will continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

Post navigation