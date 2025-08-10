Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal during next 7 days

Aug 10, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall conditions over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 6 to 7 days. The IMD has also predicted similar conditions over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next  7 days. According to the Weather Department, heavy rainfall conditions will be present today over the Northern and Central parts of the country, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh. These conditions will continue over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

Aug 10, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

Aug 10, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of death of 3 children after falling into an open pit in Meerut, UP

Aug 10, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

10 August 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

10 August 2025 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

10 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

10 August 2025 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!