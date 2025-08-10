PM Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains from KSR railway station in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised his Government’s intent to make Viksit Bharat possible by 2047 with active support of Indians.

Speaking after the inauguration of the third phase of Namma Metro in Bengaluru, he listed out steps initiated by his Government to make India a developed country through reforms, performances and transformations.

He informed, the journey began when India was among the fragile 10 countries before 2014. He said, now the Indian economy is the fifth largest and fastest economy, Metro rail has grown from five cities to 24 cities and is the third largest globally in terms of metro network.

Earlier, Prime Minister inaugurated, laid foundation stone of metro projects worth around 22,800 crore rupees in Bengaluru. He flagged off Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi. He also virtually flagged off Vande Bharat services between Amritsar and Katra and another from Nagpur to Pune. Vande Bharat trains are equipped with world class amenities for an enhanced travel experience.

Mentioning that this is his first visit to Bengaluru following Operation Sindoor, Prime minister highlighted the success of Indian forces in Operation Sindoor, noting their capability to destroy terrorist hideouts deep across the border. He emphasized India’s strength in forcing Pakistan, who came to defend the terrorists, to its knees within hours. The entire world has witnessed this new face of New India, remarked the Prime Minister, attributing the success of Operation Sindoor to the power of technology and the strength of Make in India in the defence sector.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister for providing the Vande Bharat train on one of the busiest route of Nagpur-Pune. He said, the number of travelers from Vidarbha to Pune is high, but at present passengers have to buy expensive tickets and travel by private vehicles. Moreover, such travel takes more time.

Considering these factors, the State Government requested the Railway Minister to start a Nagpur-Pune train service, to which he responded positively, resulting in the launch of this service. The Nagpur-Pune Vande Bharat Express covers the longest distance among all Vande Bharat Express trains in the country.