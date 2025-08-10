Punjab Launches ‘Baaj Akh’ Anti-Drone System to Curb Cross-Border Drug Smuggling

AMN

To check the supply of drugs from across the border, Punjab has launched a new Anti-Drone System (ADS) named ‘Baaj Akh’ from the border district of Tarn Taran. Three such ADS have been launched and six more will be launched soon to curb the smuggling of drugs through drones from across the border.

This system will immediately neutralize those drones that try to enter in the state from other side of the border. Launching the system, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the system will be deployed along the border from Pathankot to Fazilka as a second line of defense. He said this will be made functional in coordination with the BSF. He said that this will be a strong reply to the anti-national elements who use technology for anti-social activities in the state.