J&K : Two Soldiers killed as Kulgam Anti-Terror Operation Enters Day 9

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu & Kashmir, two Army jawans, who were critically injured in the ongoing Anti Terror Operation in Akhal forest area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, have succumbed to their injuries as the operation entered its ninth day today.

The gunfight had begun last Friday evening. An Army Spokesperson from Srinagar based Chinar Corps, on its X handle identified the slain soldiers as Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh while paying befitting tributes to the bravehearts who offered supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Police sources said the intense explosions and intermittent firing continued last night from the encounter site, as security forces tightened the cordon around the suspected places in the area. Drone surveillance and additional reinforcements have been deployed to cover the difficult forest terrain.

They said the extended duration of the operation indicates the presence of multiple terrorists who are offering stiff resistance. Officials said that the operation remains in progress, with additional troops deployed to prevent any escape. The area continues to be under a strict cordon as forces attempt to neutralise the terrorists.

Pertinently, the police sources have already informed that three unidentified terrorists have been killed so far in the ongoing operation. Further details are awaited.