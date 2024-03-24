Nagaland: Independent Candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha Files Nomination for LS Poll

AMN

In Nagaland, independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha has filed nomination for the ensuing Lok Sabha Election. The state will go to voting during the first phase of the Election on 19th April

He is the first candidate to file nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Nagaland. Mr Lotha filed the nomination paper on Friday before Commissioner Nagaland & Returning Officer for 1-Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, Sushil Kumar Patel.

The ruling Progressive Democratic Alliance, PDA, a government consisting of NDPP, BJP, NCP, NPP, NPF, LJP (RV), RPP (Athawale) and JD (U) is fielding Dr. Chumben Murry, former Minister and present Advisor To Chief Minister, as the consensus PDA candidate to the state’s lone Lok Sabha seat.

While, the Indian National Congress INC, named former MLA and present Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee President, S Supongmeren Jamir as its candidate. Both PDA consensus candidate Dr. Murry and INC candidate Mr Jamir will file their nomination papers on March 26. The filling of nomination papers will come to a close on the 27th of this month at 3:00 PM.