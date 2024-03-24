FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2024 04:43:30      انڈین آواز

Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Punjab CM Over Death of 21 People Due to Spurious Liquor

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the deaths of 21 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Briefing media in New Delhi, Mr Thakur said, in the state where so many people lost their lives, the Chief Minister of that state is in Delhi and didn’t utter a word about the incident, nor initiate an investigation. He said, that to fight for the jailed accused in the Excise Policy case Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and now Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reached Delhi, but when 21 people in his constituency died after consuming illicit liquor, his government is protecting liquor traders. Mr Thakur asked people of the country never approve the sleeping Punjab government and the Delhi government running from jail.

Hitting out at the INDI Alliance over Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan’s objectionable remarks on PM Modi, Mr Thakur said, the people of the alliance have lost their sanity. He said, such an instance is absolutely unforgivable as democracy doesn’t have any space and scope for such a cheap thing. The Minister said the INDI Alliance must tender an apology for what has happened.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

@Powered By: Logicsart