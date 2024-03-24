Anurag Thakur Hits Out At Punjab CM Over Death of 21 People Due to Spurious Liquor

AMN/ WEB DESK

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the deaths of 21 people due to the consumption of spurious liquor. Briefing media in New Delhi, Mr Thakur said, in the state where so many people lost their lives, the Chief Minister of that state is in Delhi and didn’t utter a word about the incident, nor initiate an investigation. He said, that to fight for the jailed accused in the Excise Policy case Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and now Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reached Delhi, but when 21 people in his constituency died after consuming illicit liquor, his government is protecting liquor traders. Mr Thakur asked people of the country never approve the sleeping Punjab government and the Delhi government running from jail.

Hitting out at the INDI Alliance over Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan’s objectionable remarks on PM Modi, Mr Thakur said, the people of the alliance have lost their sanity. He said, such an instance is absolutely unforgivable as democracy doesn’t have any space and scope for such a cheap thing. The Minister said the INDI Alliance must tender an apology for what has happened.