Thailand, Cambodia agree to unconditional ceasefire after five-day conflict

In a significant breakthrough to resolve five days of deadly border clashes that have killed dozens and displaced tens of thousands of people, Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight. Both sides have reached a common understanding to take steps to return to normalcy. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced this today in a press conference at Putrajaya, Malaysia in the presence of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

As part of the ceasefire deal, military commanders from both sides will begin to hold talks on Tuesday to defuse tensions while Cambodia will host a border committee meeting on 4th August. The foreign and defense ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand will develop a detailed mechanism to implement and monitor the ceasefire to ensure sustained peace.