INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: 3 T-e-T militants killed in encounter in Karachi

Jul 29, 2025

        In Pakistan, three tehreek-e-taliban militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Karachi. Among those killed was Zafran, who was identified as the mastermind of a November 2024 attack on two Chinese engineers in Pakistan’s largest city. He carried a bounty of 20 million rupees. The operation was conducted late night in the Manghopir area by the Counter Terrorism Department and intelligence agencies. The militants opened fire on the security personnel, triggering a firefight which lasted over an hour. Authorities recovered a suicide jacket, three grenades, a Kalashnikov rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition from the site.

