इंडियन आवाज़     24 Mar 2024 04:44:04      انڈین آواز

Central Election Committee of BJP Meets in New Delhi to Finalise Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Central Election Committee meeting of BJP was held at the party headquarters in New Delhi yesterday to give its nod to candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others attended the meeting along with members of the committee and office bearers from states. The Committee deliberated on names of the candidates for over three hours.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30  کا داخلہ امتحان 30 اور 31 مارچ  2024 کو ہوگا۔

سینٹرز اور انٹرینس کی تفصیلات طلبا و طالبات کو ای میل، ایس ای ...

سابق چیئرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ شہریار خان انتقال کرگئے۔

سابق سفارت کار مصنف اور دو بار پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ (پی سی بی) کے ...

روس: کنسرٹ ہال دہشت گردانہ حملے میں مرنے والوں کی تعداد 133 ہو گئی۔

© Russian Investigative Committee/TASS دہشت گردوں کے حملے میں زخمی 104 بالغ او ...

