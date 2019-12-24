Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Anish, Sweep National Titles

HSB/ Bhopal

Commonwealth and Youth Olympic Games champion Manu Bhaker and Haryana state-mate Anish Bhanwala swept the Women’s 10m Air and Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol titles at the 63rdNational Shooting Championship Competitions (Rifle/Pistol) in Bhopal.

Manu won four golds on the day to add to her two won earlier in the competition and also equaled the qualification national record en-route a facile victory.

Anish also won both the individual and team golds in the men’s and junior men’s categories of his event to stamp his dominance in the event.

Manu Bhaker who has also won India one of its 15 Tokyo 2020 quota berths, shot a high score of 588 to top qualifications and equal the record set by Annu Raj Singh in the South Asian Games. She then shot a 243 to emerge triumphant in the eight-woman final.

Devanshi Dhama was way back with 237.8 and yet another Tokyo quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal won bronze with 217.7.

Anish shot 28 in the Rapid Fire final to leave behind Bhavesh Shekhawat of Rajasthan who ended with 26 while Chandigarh’s Vijayveer Sidhu came in third with 22 hits. Anish had also topped qualifying with a score of 582.