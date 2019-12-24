Motorsport; Bengaluru’s Karthik and Hyderabad’s Adithya claim JK Tyre National Karting Championship

HSB/ Chennai

Bengaluru’s Karthik Muthusamy and Hyderabad’s Aditya Raja held on to their nerves to emerge on top in their respective categories in the finale of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship Sodi Kart 4 Stroke at the ECR Speedway on the outskirts of Chennai.

Karthik came up with a power-packed performance to claim the Senior Category title, taking just 4:25.610 minutes to complete 12 laps. Mohammed Ridhaf of Cochin finished second with a time of 4:27.534 minutes while Pratham Kumar of Lucknow clocked 4:30.051 minutes to grab the third place.

Aditya Raja of Hyderabad came out on top in the Junior Category with a time of 4:31.965 minutes, while Delhi duo of Jasmehar Jubbal and Muskan Jubbal finished second and third with a timing of 4:33.074 minutes & 4:38.149 minutes respectively.

Meanwhile Tapasya reigned supreme, clocking a time of 4:40.180 minutes to finish the race and win the JK Tyre 4 Stroke Ladies Class Open. Ashi Hanspal of Mumbai finished behind her with a time of 4:49.550 minutes while the third place went to Ahmedabad’s Isha Sharma (4:50.060).

The Sodi Kart Sprint which was introduced for the time in National Karting Championship saw enthusiasts from across the country battle it out in four qualifying rounds in different cities before taking a shot at the grand finale in Chennai. The championship received 165 entries in Bangalore, 150 in Hyderabad, 168 entries in Coimbatore and 120 entries in Chennai out of which top 6 from each city made it to the finale with 24 across each class aiming for glory.

Results

Adithya Raja, Hyderabad; 2) Jasmehar Jubbal, Delhi; 3) Muskaan Jubbal, Delhi

Sodi Kart 4 Stroke Senior Class Champion: 1) Karthik Muthuswamy, Bangalore; 2) Mohammed Ridhaf, Cochin; 3) Pratham Kumar, Lucknow

JK Tyre 4 Stroke Ladies Class Open Winners: 1) Tapasya Sudershan, Coimbatore; 2) Aashi Hanspal, Mumbai; 3) Isha Sharma, Ahmedabad