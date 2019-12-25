ICC Test rankings: Kohli finishes 2019 as top ranked batsman; Rahane slips to 7th

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top ranked batsman in the latest ICC Test rankings issued today. With 928 points, Kohli is 17 points ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith who occupies the second spot.

New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson ends the year at number three with 864 points. Cheteshwar Pujara retained his fourth place but Rahane slipped to seventh. He was replaced by Pakistan’s Babar Azam. India’s Mayank Agarwal occupies the 12th position while limited overs Vice Captain Rohit Sharma occupies the 15th spot.



Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, retains his sixth spot in the list headed by Australia’s Pat Cummins. Among Test all-rounders, India’s Ravindra Jadeja remains at number 2.



In the ICC World Test Championship, India stand on top with 360 points. Australia with 216 points occupies 2nd spot. Pakistan is in third spot with 80 points.