Top professional golfers for season-ending TATA Steel tour championship

HSB/ Jamshedpur

Top 60 golfers of the country from the current TATA STEEL PGTI Order of Merit along with 15 invitees will be seen in action in the RS 1.5 Cr prize money season-ending TATA STEEL Tour Championship at the Golmuri Golf Course here from 26th – 29th December.r, 2019.

The season-ending Tour Championship returns on the PGTI schedule after 2017. The tournament will be a 72-hole stroke-play championship and there will be no cut applied after 36 holes. All players will be guaranteed prize money. The Pro-Am event will be played on 25th December.

The tournament will feature the top-60 players from the current TATA STEEL PGTI Order of Merit (59 out of the top-60 are playing) as well as 15 invitees such as Indian golfing legends Jeev Milkha Singh (13 international wins), Gaganjeet Bhullar (10 international wins), Jyoti Randhawa (9 international wins) and SSP Chawrasia (6 international wins).

While Jeev will be making his maiden appearance in Jamshedpur, Jyoti, SSP and Gaganjeet have all competed at the TATA Open in Jamshedpur in the past.

SSP Chawrasia, a three-time winner of the TATA Open in 2003, 2005 and 2006, returns to play in Jamshedpur after nearly 12 years. Jyoti Randhawa, the runner-up at the TATA Open in 2011, and Gaganjeet Bhullar will be teeing it up in the Steel City after eight years and 12 years respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President, Safety, Health & Sustainability, TATA STEEL and Captain, Jamshedpur Golf Sanjiv Paul,, said, “TATA STEEL is committed to the development of sports in India and has always been in the forefront of nurturing and supporting sporting talent. The association with PGTI is a natural outcome of our shared goal of promoting competition at the highest level of golf. The TATA STEEL Tour Championship will see the top professionals of the country in action and it promises to be an engaging four days for the golf enthusiasts in Jamshedpur.

“We have made improvements in the Golf Course to make it more challenging and one of the best layouts in India. It is only befitting that top players of the country are participating in this year’s edition”, he added.

The Golmuri Golf Course, is a lush green, beautiful and very well-maintained golf course which doesn’t allow golfers any room for error.

PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy said ” The blue-riband event of the TATA STEEL PGTI calendar promises to be a visual delight for golf fans as some of the leading stars of Indian golf will be seen in action . The tournament will also have the added excitement of the race for the TATA STEEL PGTI Order of Merit title. “