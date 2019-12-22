FreeCurrencyRates.com

22 Dec 2019
Khelo India will produce Olympic medals in the future: Lovlina Borgohain

HSB/ New Delhi
Two-time World Championships bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain is confident that the Khelo India Youth Games will produce Olympic medallists in the upcoming years. Borgohain, who hails from Assam, said it’s an honour for the state to host the competition.

“It’s very big for Assam to host the Khelo India Youth Games. It’s an honour for the state. There will be a lot of athletes who will win medals at the 2024 Olympics because of the Khelo India Youth Games,” said the 22-year-old.

The boxer added that the Khelo India Youth Games is an excellent platform for athletes to showcase their talent.

“The Khelo India Youth Games is a big tournament. There was no such tournament before. It’s a great platform for athletes. No talent can be hidden now. Everyone can showcase their talent. This is a great opportunity for all athletes. The Khelo India Youth Games provides great exposure for upcoming athletes,” said Borgohain.

The Assam athlete has won gold at the India Open in 2018, a bronze medal each in the 2018 World Championships and 2019 World Championships in the Welterweight category. She clinched bronze in the 2017 Asian Championships as well. Borgohain, who finished at the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games last year, is currently preparing to clinch a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“I am preparing for Olympic qualification at the moment. I came from a village and started training at an SAI centre. I am happy with the way my career has shaped up so far. I want to book a berth in the 2020 Olympics and win a medal for India,” said Borgohain.Khelo India Youth Games will produce Olympic medals in the future,; World Championships medallist Lovlina Borgohain

