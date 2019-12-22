FreeCurrencyRates.com

Ahmedabad receives provisional clearance for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020

HSB/ Ahmedabad
The Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 confirmed on Sunday Ahmedabad as a provisional venue for the Tournament.

Addressing the media at TransStadia tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, Ms Roma Khanna said, “We are happy to give a provisional clearance to Ahmedabad. The Government of Gujarat has committed it’s full support and assistance into making the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 a big success in the state.

“TransStadia is one of the best facilities in the country at the moment, and we would like to congratulate the Government and the stadium authorities for being part of one of the most important events in the history of Indian football”.

Gujarat e sports minister Ishwarsinh Patel who was present at the Press Conference said “It will be a huge honour for Gujarat to host the first FIFA tournament for women in the country. We are completely committed to fulfilling all our responsibilities towards making the Tournament a success.”

The FIFA delegation too had expressed their satisfaction at the progress made in Ahmedabad when they inspected the facility on 30th November.

The FIFA U- 17 Women’s World Cup will have a lasting influence in Indian sports, upgrading the infrastructure, setting up proper match operations standards, improving the overall quality of the game, and increasing participation in women’s football. The Tournament is primed to be a game-changer for Indian sport and for women’s game in particular.

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India will be held next year between 2nd and 21st November.

